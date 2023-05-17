PKSDT: The Title And First Look Of Pawan And Tej’s Untitled Will Be Launched Tomorrow

It is all known that Tollywood’s ace actor Pawan Kalyan is staying active on social media these days and just a couple of hours back he also dropped a satirical tweet on his political rival. As he is also busy with 3 movies, even the makers of these films are leaving no chance in creating noise with their frequent updates. Well, he is also part of his nephew Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Vionodhaya Sitham’ remake which is being helmed by ace actor Samuthirakani. There are many expectations on this movie and even a few titles are doing round in Tollywood circles. Well, putting a stop to all these speculations, the makers dropped amazing news stating that the first look and title poster will be unveiled tomorrow…



Even Tej also shared the announcement poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “The 'TIME' has come All your thirst will be quenched. #PKSDT Title & First Look Tomorrow at 4:14PM Stay tuned”.

The poster has an interesting caption, “The Time Has Come” and it raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie is tentatively titled ‘PKSDT’ and it is the remake of the Vinodhaya Sitham movie which turned into a blockbuster in Tamil. Going with the plot, it showcases how the lead actor Thambi Ramaiah aka Parasuram dies in an accident but 'Time' gives him the chance of reliving his life for three months. He then realises that he was rude and selfish all the time and did the same with his family members too. But with the help of 'Time,' he spends more time with his family and also values their opinions. He also gets a note-worthy promotion in his office. Coming to the Telugu version, director Samuthirakani made necessary changes and Power Star will be holding the role akin to his character in the Gopala Gopala movie while Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in Thambi's role. But the changes made in both the characterisations are likely to impress the Telugu audience.

South Indian ace actor cum director Samuthirakani is helming this project and it is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his home banner People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per sources, Ketika Sharma is essaying the lead actress role and dialogues are penned by ace filmmaker Trivikram. Further details of this movie will be revealed soon!

This movie will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023…