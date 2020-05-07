Please don't take life easy, appeals Thaman to his followers

Tollywood: Music director Thaman recently scored a big hit in the form of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie features Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead role. Now, he is working on Vijay's next film in Tamil. Yesterday, Thaman shared an emotional note to his followers, where he expressed his concern over everything happening around us. Thaman called it a learning phase and added that we should not take our life easy.

"Everything what's happening NOW to the world and for us is A New learning no one has been in this period ever Before. So as we r opening up too many things slowly pls do not take life easy it's not jus u getting into issues but putting others also into it. So let's make sure we maintaining clean hygiene around us it's like protecting U is also protecting others too. Pls follow the social distancing when ur able to buy things pls get a proper MASK ALSO which is the most IMPORTANT THING NOW !! TAKE CARE Stay safe" shares Thaman on his Twitter profile.

So let's make sure we maintaining clean hygiene around us it's like protecting U is also protecting others too . Pls follow the social distancing when ur able to buy things pls get a proper MASK 😷 ALSO which is the most IMPORTANT THING NOW !!



2/2



TAKE CARE



Stay safe ♥️ — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 6, 2020









Everything what's happening NOW to the world and for us is A New learning no one has been in this period ever Before.

So as we r opening up too many things slowly pls do not take life easy it's not jus u getting into issues but putting others also into it .



1/2 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 6, 2020



