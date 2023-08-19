Political and film celebrities graced at Brahmanandam’s son wedding

Comedy King Brahmanandam entertained audiences by acting in over 1000 films to date. The wedding ceremony of his second son Siddharth took place in a splendid manner. Siddharth got married to Aishwarya, who is the daughter of Boora Vinay Kumar and Padmaja.

The event happened at Anvaya Conventions, located in Financial District, Hyderabad. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, TS Chief Minister KCR, Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, and a few other political leaders attended the event.

From the TFI, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Manchu Mohan Babu, Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad, Kota Srinivas Rao, Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Chiru’s wife Surekha and his elder daughter Sushmita, Srikanth’s family, Sai Kumar’s family, Vishnu Manchu and his wife, Manchu Manoj and his wife, directors Kodanda Ramireddy, SV Krishna Reddy, Trivikram Srinivas, Sekhar Kammula, actors Rao Ramesh, Ali’s family, LB Sriram, producers Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Bellamkonda Suresh, Achhi Reddy, Aadiseshagiri Rao, K.L. Narayana, Raghu Babu, and a few others graced the function and blessed the newlywed couple.