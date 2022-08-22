Pooja ceremony held to resume shooting of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rise

Hyderabad: Director Sukumar and producers of Mythri Movie Makers on Monday performed a pooja ceremony held to commence shooting of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa-2: The Rule soon. Allu Arjun did not attend the pooja as he is in New York along with his wife Sneha. The second part of Pushpa is jointly produced by Sukumar writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

Pushpa: The Rise had registered a massive success and became the biggest super hit film in Allu Arjun's career. The flick collected Rs 350 crore worldwide during the pandemic. The movie made Allu Arjun as pan-India star and his acting was appreciated by Tollywood and Bollywood stars.



Regular shooting will begin once the actor is back from the USA. Devi Sri Prasad, who scored music for the first part, will compose music for The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna is female lead in sequel too. The makers are yet to make an announcement regarding cast of second part.