Pooja Hegde as Prerana in Radhe Shyam

Tollywood: Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in the upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam. Prabhas plays the lead roleand this is the first time that they are acting as a pair. On the occasion of Pooja Hegde's birthday today, the film unit released the look of the actress from the film. Pooja Hegde plays Prerana in the movie.

Sharing the look of the actress from the movie, director Radha Krishna Kumar wrote, "Here's introducing @hegdepooja as 'Prerana' from #RadheShyam. #HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde"





Set against a period backdrop in Europe, the movie tells a love story. The film unit resumed the shoot recently.

Krishnam Raju presents the movie. Vamshi, Pramod, Praseedha, and Bhushan Kumar produces the movie jointly.

The film will have a grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages next year.