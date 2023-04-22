Pooja Hegde expresses her wish to act in a female-centric film

Star actress Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Hindi film superstar Salman Khan in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." The film is had a humongous release in over 100 countries. In the movie, Pooja plays a Telugu girl named Bhagyalaxmi, sister of Venkatesh.



In one of the film's promotional interviews, Pooja revealed her wish. The slim beauty said that she would love to act in a female-oriented film and showcase her acting prowess to her fans. "I am very happy to be acting in commercial movies, but I am eagerly waiting to act in a female-centric movie if I get an opportunity," Pooja said. After "KBKJ," Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen with Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu under Trivikram's direction.