Pooja Hegde expresses her wish to act in a female-centric film
Highlights
Star actress Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Hindi film superstar Salman Khan in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”
Star actress Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Hindi film superstar Salman Khan in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." The film is had a humongous release in over 100 countries. In the movie, Pooja plays a Telugu girl named Bhagyalaxmi, sister of Venkatesh.
In one of the film's promotional interviews, Pooja revealed her wish. The slim beauty said that she would love to act in a female-oriented film and showcase her acting prowess to her fans. "I am very happy to be acting in commercial movies, but I am eagerly waiting to act in a female-centric movie if I get an opportunity," Pooja said. After "KBKJ," Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen with Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu under Trivikram's direction.
