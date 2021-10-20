Pooja Hegde eyeing a double hattrick

Pooja Hegde is one of the star heroines in the Telugu film industry now. The actress is looking forward to another film with which she will score a double hat-trick. Already, Pooja scored 5 hits in a row and her fans are extremely happy with her progress.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, starring Jr NTR, Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, Gadhalakonda Ganesh, starring Varun Tej, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, and Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni is the five hits that Pooja scored in a row.

Talking about her latest film's success, the actress wrote, "Trust your instinct. Trust your gut feeling. It always guides you in the right direction. Another Hit film in the bag. God, you have been very kind to me. Thank you. Congratulations to my team, cast and crew. Party hard."