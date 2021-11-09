Pooja Hegde Says, 'Watching Films In A Theatre Today Is A Privilege'

Pooja Hegde is enjoying the best phase of her career… She is busy with a couple of interesting Tollywood movies such as Acharya and Radhe Shyam sharing the screen space with Ram Charan Teja and Prabhas. She was last seen opposite Akkineni Akhil in the 'Most Eligible Bachelor' movie and opened up her win!



She started off by saying, "Having said that, it's the producers' baby, it's his money. Kudos to the producers for having faith. They had their own streaming platform, it is just so easy to give in and release the film on OTT. But they had faith in the film. Releasing a film in theatres today is very different. It's great that they held on to it. It brought back people to watch a film in theatres"

When asked about OTT deals, she said, "I don't know if it is that. I feel it is an option. You need to know what will bring people to theatres. If you feel taking an OTT deal is better, that's your call. As artists, we have different things that make us happy. We have different goals as compared to the producers. I feel OTT's reach is great, but there are some films you need to watch on the big screen, it's just the energy in the room."

She also added, "You watch the film and just immerse yourself into that world, and laugh a little, forgetting everything. That's something the theatre can do. I don't know if it's a privilege, but I do feel watching films there is a privilege".

Finally, she concludes by saying, "The industry has led me to the right place, I selected the right scripts. I never really thought the film was going to do that well. Somewhere, it all paid off".

Along with Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and Chiranjeevi's Acharya, this glam doll is also part of Vijay's Beast movie which is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal and Sathish Krishnan.