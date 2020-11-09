Pooja Hegde tries to cover up her statements

It has become quite common for Tollywood star beauty Pooja Hegde to make some shocking comments and then cover up the situation by giving a clarification regarding the same.

After her controversial comments on Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde has now targeted the Telugu Film Industry. Recently, while talking in an interview, Pooja Hegde said that the South Industry has an obsession with navels and midriffs. This shocking statement of her made the Tollywood audience to troll her badly on social media platforms. Now, the actress has come up with a clarification. "My words got misinterpreted. I am a fan of Telugu movies and I am indebted to the Telugu film industry" said Pooja Hegde. It seems like she didn't expect the backlash. But, after tasting the negativity from the fans, she just tried to cover it up.

On the film front, Pooja Hegde has Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' and Akhil starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor' in her kitty at the moment.