Pooja to stun audience in Radhe Shyam!

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most happening heroines in the industry. The actress who has been busy with a bunch of projects in her pipeline is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' starring Rebel Star Prabhas.

This can be considered as one of the most prestigious projects in Pooja Hegde's career so far and the actress who never fails to impress the audience with her glamorous looks in her films is going to grab the attention of the audience with her performance this time and the fans are super excited to watch her on the silver screens.

The climax of the film reportedly consists of tragic elements and we hear that Pooja's character will die. The performance she will deliver in the climax is going to remain a major highlight, say the reports.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations, T-Series and Gopikrishna Pictures.