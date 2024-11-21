Posani Krishna Murali Announces Exit from Politics

Actor and screenwriter Posani Krishna Murali has made a curious announcement, declaring his retirement from politics. In a formal statement, he asserted that he will no longer engage in political discussions, praise any party, or criticize any political entity. Posani clarified that this decision was not influenced by external pressure, emphasizing that he has chosen to maintain silence on political matters moving forward.

Posani’s political journey began when he contested as an MLA candidate from the Guntur district under Megastar Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam Party, though he faced defeat. Following this, he distanced himself from active politics but later aligned with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party. Over the years, Posani became known for his sharp criticism of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), particularly targeting JSP leader Pawan Kalyan, which often stirred controversy.

Recently, Posani has been under legal scrutiny, with TDP supporters reportedly filing cases against him across Andhra Pradesh. Discussions about these cases have dominated political circles in recent days. Against this backdrop, his decision to exit politics has become a hot topic of debate.

Posani’s announcement marks the end of a contentious chapter in his career, as he shifts his focus entirely away from the political arena. His decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a move towards neutrality and others questioning the timing amid ongoing legal challenges.