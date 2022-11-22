Power Star Pawan Kalyan Visits The Sets Of Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya'

It is all known that the first single "Boss Party…" from Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Waltair Veerayya' will be unveiled tomorrow. Well, this ace actor also received the prestigious 'INDIAN FILM PERSONALITY Of The YEAR 2022' award from Central Government. He is receiving congratulatory messages from all his co-stars and fans. Off late, Power Star Pawan Kalyan visited the sets of this movie and spent time with his dear brother. The makers shared the pics from the sets and treated the fans of the Mega family on this special occasion.

Director Bobby also shared the pics with his two favourite stars and is all happy to have them in one frame…

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "A Huge moment to be Cherished forever. My 2 Most favorite persons Megastar @KChiruTweets garu & Power Star @PawanKalyan garu by my side. Kalyan garu has seen #BossParty song & he loved it.,Such a Positive person with same love even after all these years. #WaltairVeerayya".

In these pics, Chiru looked awesome in the digital printed shirt while Pawan Kalyan sported in a white kurta. Director Bobby is all happy to pose with them.

On the other hand, Chiru also shared a few pics from the sets of Waltair Veerayya movie and appreciated the art director for his wonderful work. He wrote, "#WaltairVeerayya First Single #BossParty @RaviTeja_offl @dirbobby @shrutihaasan @CatherineTresa1 @UrvashiRautela @ThisIsDSP #SekharVJ #ArthurWilson #ASPrakash @MythriOfficial #GKMohan @SonyMusicSouth".

He especially appreciated art director AS Prakash and thanked him for constructing a beautiful set for the "Boss Party…" song.

The makers locked the release date on the announcement day itself and thus it will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!

Well, ace actor Mohan Babu congratulated Chiranjeevi for getting honoured with a prestigious award…

He wrote, "Congratulations to my dear @KChiruTweets on being honored at @IFFIGoa. Wishing you many more laurels with the blessings of Sri Shirdi Sai Baba".