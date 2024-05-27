Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’: set to thrill with Japanese-inspired action

Fans of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film "OG," scheduled to hit theaters on September 27th. Directed by Sujeeth, this gangster action drama marks Kalyan's return to original storytelling after a significant hiatus.

In a recent interview, director Sujeeth offered insights into the film's creative direction, revealing a notable Japanese influence woven throughout the narrative. "I watch a lot of Japanese films," Sujeeth explained, "and Kalyan Garu also loves Japanese movies." He further disclosed that Pawan Kalyan's admiration for Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa was reflected in the naming of his son, Akira.

Explaining the significance of the title "OG," Sujeeth elaborated, "OG means Ojaas Gambhira. Ojaas translates to master, while Gambhira is the protagonist's name. Additionally, OG also signifies Original Gangster, hinting at the film's gritty and authentic portrayal of the underworld."

While discussing the incorporation of Japanese elements into the film, Sujeeth emphasized that they were not added arbitrarily but rather integrated organically into the script. "I noticed that Kalyan Garu incorporated Japanese references in his movies even when there was no obvious connection," Sujeeth remarked. "In 'OG,' we didn't include Japanese elements intentionally. They are part of the story's fabric, enriching the overall narrative."

With the trailer already prepared, anticipation for "OG" is steadily building among fans, who eagerly await the opportunity to witness Pawan Kalyan's return to the silver screen in a role infused with dynamic action and international flair. As the release date draws nearer, "OG" promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience that blends the best of Telugu cinema with elements of Japanese inspiration.