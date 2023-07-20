Prabhas and Kamal Haasan meeting at Comic Con is an eye feast

Two of the most loved movie stars of the country, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas, meeting each other must be the most exciting filmy moment for movie lovers all over. This precious moment was captured today when both the stars descended at the San Diego Comic Con festival in San Diego, USA.

Kamal and Prabhas have graced the Comic-Con event to unveil “Project K” much-awaited glimpse and other special promos. Even the film’s title will be announced at this celebrated event. While Prabhas plays a superhero rumoured to be inspired by Lord Vishnu, Kamal Haasan’s role in this crazy project is still in suspense. The legendary actor is rumored to be essaying a negative role in this pan-India sci-fi thriller.

The film’s director Nag Ashwin, actor Rana Daggubati and other cast and crew members are also spotted with Kamal and Prabhas.