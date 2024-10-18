Prabhas birthday celebrations: A week of excitement for fans

As Darling Prabhas gears up to celebrate his 45th birthday on the 23rd of this month, fans are eagerly anticipating a week filled with special events and exciting film updates. Known for his immense fan following, Prabhas' birthday is traditionally marked by re-releases of his films and updates on upcoming projects. This year promises to be no different, with several major events planned.



The celebrations kick off on the 19th and 20th with a special screening of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire at RTC X Roads. The demand for tickets has been overwhelming, reflecting Prabhas' continued star power. Following that, on the 22nd, his hit family drama Mr. Perfect will be re-released, giving audiences another chance to enjoy the beloved film in theaters.

On his actual birthday, fans can revisit Prabhas' debut film Eeshwar, along with the action-packed Rebel, which is set for its fifth theatrical release. In addition to these re-releases, there are also exciting updates expected from Prabhas' upcoming projects.

The first glimpse of The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, will be unveiled on Prabhas’ birthday, adding to the excitement. While Salaar and Kalki teams may not release content, they are expected to extend their birthday wishes. Fans are also eagerly awaiting an update from Hanu Raghavapudi's next directorial featuring Prabhas.

With a full week of festivities, it's clear that Prabhas' birthday celebrations will be nothing short of a grand affair, keeping his fans thrilled throughout.