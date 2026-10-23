Prabhas Birthday Special: Kalki 2898 AD Makers Surprise Fans With BTS Video

Our dear Prabhas… Pan Indian star and the Baahubali of Tollywood turned a year older and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Well, it is nothing less than a celebration for all his fans, thus most of them are creating a buzz on social media with their amazing birthday special posters and videos. And as promised the makers of Fauzi unveiled his birthday special poster and introduced him as a military officer. This poster raised the expectations on the movie and made us eagerly await for the glimpse too.

And now, even the makers of Kalki 2 also delighted his fans by dropping a pre-look motion poster straight from the sets and are all ready to bring back Bhairava’s vibe on to the big screens soon. Take a look!

To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD ⚡ https://t.co/uE5GQAOr4c — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) October 23, 2026

This post reads, “To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD”.

Prabhas looked amazing as Bhairava in the BTS video and raised the expectations on the sequel too. Kalki 2 is being directed by Nag Ashwin and is produced by Aswini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. It also has an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Pasupathy and Rajendra Prasad.

Going with the latest updates of this movie, the makers kick-started a new schedule on 17th October in Hyderabad. And as per sources, natural beauty Sai Pallavi joined the sets and is all set to essay Deepika Padukone’s Sumathi role in the sequel. On the other hand, Prabhas is all set to join the sets of this movie from December. Although the release date of this movie is not yet announced, netizens are expecting it to hit the big screens in the first half of 2028.

Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas…