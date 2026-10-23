India has recovered over 650 stolen ancient statues in 12 years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has recovered more than 650 stolen ancient statues over the past 12 years, highlighting the government's efforts to preserve the country's cultural heritage. He also said that a revival of India's cultural centres was taking place from north to south and east to west.

Addressing the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in New Delhi, PM Modi said preserving India's heritage was one of the missions of Swami Chinmayananda, the founder of the Chinmaya Mission.

"There was another mission of Swamiji: the conservation of Indian heritage. You have seen the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Today, it is a source of inspiration for millions of people visiting from across India and the world," he said.

The Prime Minister cited several examples of India's cultural and spiritual heritage being restored to prominence, including the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the sacred sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

"A revival of India's cultural centres is taking place from north to south and east to west. Whether it is the new look of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, or our sacred sites such as Kedarnath and Badrinath, these places are regaining their prominence," he said.

Referring to Kedarnath, PM Modi said a magnificent statue of Adi Shankaracharya had been installed at the site where the philosopher is believed to have attained his final state of existence.

"If you visited Kedarnath recently, you would have seen a magnificent and divine statue of Adi Shankaracharya installed at the place where he left his mortal body. These sites are now returning to their former grandeur," he said.

PM Modi said that in the past, numerous ancient statues had been stolen from India and taken abroad, where they were sold without adequate intervention.

"You all know that there was a time when many statues were stolen and taken to foreign countries. They were sold, and no one stopped them. In the last 12 years, we have brought back more than 650 stolen ancient statues," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's growing international cultural presence, saying that the country's cultural centres were gaining recognition and that International Yoga Day was connecting people worldwide with India's ancient traditions.

"Just as Swamiji took our religion and philosophy to people across the world, today International Yoga Day is connecting people from all over the world with India. It is connecting people with our ancient and great traditions," he said.

PM Modi said the growing pride in India's heritage and the determination to overcome a colonial mindset reflected the country's progress towards the vision cherished by its sages and freedom fighters.

He also called for collective efforts to address emerging social challenges and unite society against divisive forces.

"We must awaken our citizens to the need for self-reliance. We must connect every citizen with the resolve for a developed India in 2047. We must become more active towards these objectives," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that 2047 would mark 100 years of India's Independence and the centenary of the Chinmaya Mission, saying both milestones presented an opportunity to work together towards shared goals.

"Our aim is the same. We will have to come forward together," he said.