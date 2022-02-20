Prabhas calls shooting with Big B a 'dream come true moment'

Tollywood actor Prabhas who turned into a Pan-Indian star with "Bahubali" is in the best phase of his career having a couple of big and interesting projects in his hand. Well, he is all set to treat the audience with "Radhe Shyam" movie and next he will be working with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin for 'Project K'. Off late, the shooting of the movie is kick-started and the first shot has been done on legendaty actor Amitabh Bachchan. Prabhas felt so happy and shared his joy through Instagram by sharing the picture of Big B.



Prabhas shared a throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of 'ProjectK' today with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan!".

Even Big B is also happy sharing the screen space with Prabhas and wrote, "First day, first shot, first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility to imbibe to learn!"

Well, speaking about this movie it is tentatively titled as 'Project K' and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone as the lead actress. Speaking about Prabhas's next projects, he will also be part of Om Raut's "Adipurush," Prashant Neel's "Salaar" and Radha Krishna Kumar's "Radhe Shyam." All these movies are the most-awaited ones of the season thus, Prabhas is all set to treat his fans with some big movies this year.