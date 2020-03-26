Prabhas Donates 4 Crores For Coronavirus Relief Fund

Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas is a man of few words but when it comes to actions and generosity, the volume knows no bounds. It is a known fact that the entire world is fighting against the dreaded coronavirus. The covid19 has not only crippled life in super power nations like the US, but also puzzled scientists the world over. Nobody has been able to come up with a possible vaccine yet to prevent the the fatal virus.

Celebrities across the globe are not only only appealing to citizens and fans to comply with the regulations set by the governments but also doing their bit in reducing the economic burden of their country. Movie celebrities are contributing generously to the coronavirus relief fund.

Rajinikanth did his bit, so did Pawan Kalyan and the latest seems to be Tollywood actor Prabhas. The actor has donated Rs 4 crores to the coronavirus relief fund.

He has donated 50 lakh each to both the Telugu states (the CM relief funds in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). Prabhas has also donated Rs 3 crore to the PM relief fund. Isn't it a nice gesture? Sports celebrity, PV Sindhu too contributed Rs 5 lakh each to the two Telugu states.

Prabhas will be next seen in Radhakrishna's Jaan. The actor went into a self-quarantine after he was back from the shooting of his movie in Georgia. Not only him but also his co-star Pooja Hegde and the entire crew announced that they were going into self-quarantine to avoid spread of infection.