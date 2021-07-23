Prabhas fans angry on Radhe Shyam makers?

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radhakrishna. The second wave of covid-19 also disturbed the shooting schedules of this film as well.

On the other hand, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film and now they are angry at the movie unit for not releasing any update regarding the film these days. The makers have been silently shooting and completing the shooting of the film. On this note, the fans got angry and started claiming that this type of silence might create Hype regarding the film but will fail to grab the attention.

The makers are planning to release the film in October and the official release date is yet to get announced.