Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi’s film launches officially

Rebel Star Prabhas, riding high on the success of his recent blockbusters Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with director Hanu Raghavapudi. This ambitious project, produced by the renowned Mythri Movie Makers, marks the first collaboration between Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi, and the production house, generating significant anticipation in the film industry.

Tentatively titled #PrabhasHanu, the film is a historical fiction set in the 1940s, weaving an alternate history about a warrior who rises from the shadows to seek justice for his homeland. The narrative promises to delve into the forgotten truths and buried injustices that shaped history, offering a powerful and emotional cinematic experience.

Imanvi has been cast as the lead actress opposite Prabhas, while veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada take on pivotal roles. The film is set to be a lavish production with a high budget, boasting world-class technical standards. The project is backed by top-notch talent, including cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee ISC, music composer Vishal Chandrasekhar, and production designers Ramakrishna and Monica.

The film was launched today in a grand ceremony, with Prabhas and Imanvi in attendance. Filming is set to commence soon.

BOX

Intriguing concept poster gets unveiled

The team unveiled a striking concept poster that has already piqued curiosity. The poster features the Union Jack blazing atop the Parliament building, hinting at a backdrop of wartime tension, complete with war equipment. This visually arresting imagery sets the tone for what promises to be an epic Pan-India film.



