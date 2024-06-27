Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD': Producer Urges Fans to Respect Efforts Amidst Piracy Concerns

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the highly anticipated collaboration between Pan India star Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin, finally graced theatres worldwide on June 27. With the first-day screenings generating overwhelming positive reviews, fans and critics alike are touting it as another blockbuster in Prabhas' illustrious career.

Despite the enthusiastic reception, the euphoria was marred by piracy concerns, as the film was swiftly pirated and uploaded online within 24 hours of its release. This illicit act prompted an impassioned response from the film's production company, Vyjayanthi Movies.

In a heartfelt plea, Vyjayanthi Movies took to social media, urging audiences to refrain from indulging in piracy. They emphasised the immense effort and dedication invested by Nag Ashwin and the entire team over four years to bring ‘Kalki’ to the silver screen. The post underscored the sacrifices made and the unwavering commitment to delivering a top-notch cinematic experience.

The producers stressed that ‘Kalki’ was crafted with no compromise on quality, reflecting the sweat and toil poured into every frame. They implored fans to respect the artistry and craftsmanship involved in filmmaking by not supporting or spreading pirated content.

https://rb.gy/9ic28t

The movie boasts a star-studded ensemble, with Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani captivating audiences as the heroines. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Shobhana, and Rajendra Prasad deliver stellar performances in pivotal roles. Noteworthy appearances include Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Malavika Nair, alongside directors SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma in guest roles. Adding to its allure, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ features a mesmerising musical score by acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan, enhancing the film's immersive experience.