Prabhas not the first choice for Salaar?

Kannada star Yash stirred up a sensation with the tremendous success of 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Now, all the eyes are on the second installment of the film titled as 'KGF: Chapter 2' which is gearing up for July release.

Prashant Neel is helming this project. The movie is yet to get a release date and Prashanth Neel has already announced his next project with Young Rebel Star Prabhas. Titled as 'Salaar' Prashanth Neel has initially penned the script keeping Yash in mind. But as Yash picked up KGF, Prashanth Neel made enough changes for the script and narrated to Prabhas who eventually gave his nod. the shooting of the film is currently going on and the expectations are sky-high on this film.

Touted to be a high-octane action drama, the movie is slated for a summer release in 2022. Shruti Hassan is playing the female lead in this film.