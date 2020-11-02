Prabhas Radhe Shyam Will Have Only Romance, No Action Scenes

Telugu Rebel Star fans have a lot of expectations from their favourite actor Prabhas, because of his performance in his previous movies like 'Baahubali"and " Saaho".



Now, we hear something new about his upcoming new movie. His fan following has increased exponentially after he was seen performing many thrilling stunts in his previous movies. Hence people expect to watch some adrenaline pumping scenes in all his upcoming movies too.



According to some sources, fans should not have such expectations from his upcoming movies. The posters of the movie "Radhe Shyam" gives an indication that this movie will have a romantic theme and there are no fighting scenes. The story which runs in the backdrop of Italy is mostly shot in foreign locations. The team which is in the process of making this a wonderful love epic has not resorted to introduce any fighting scenes including slapping in this movie, we hear.



So there are possibilities of his fans getting disappointed after watching the movie sans stunts. The movie is produced under the joint venture of the banners Yuvi creations and Gopi Krishna cinemas.



The project which is in the last stages of its production is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. If everything goes as planned, the movie will hit the screens during summer. Bollywood actor Bhagyashri will be seen in this movie and Pooja Hegde will be in the female lead role opposite to Prabhas.



The Tollywood actor has also signed up a sci-fi in which he will be seen opposite Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

