Prabhas to sport two different avatars in 'Radhe Shyam'

Young Rebel Star Prabhas's much-awaited upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' recently completed the shooting and the makers are currently busy with the post-production works of the film.

Featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Sankranti.

According to the buzz, Prabhas will sport a dual role in the film. In one of his looks, he will appear as an old schoolboy whereas the other one will be a lover boy kind of avatar. It seems like the makers have planned noticeable changes between these two makeovers and Prabhas is going to nail both of them.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabahs also has Salaar, Adipurush and Project K on his kitty. The actor is working hard to impress the fans with different concepts and unique looks.