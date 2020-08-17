Prabhas To Team Up With Bollywood Director Om Raut For His Next Movie???

With Baahubali movie, Tollywood hero Prabhas bagged global appeal and is now a famous filmstar all over India… Thus, many directors from Bollywood and other film industries are also trying to approach this 'Amarendra Baahubali' with their scripts. Off late, this Tollywood 'Mr Perfect' took to his Instagram and dropped a video which also had Bollywood director Om Raut…

In this video, both Prabhas and Om Raut are excited to announce a surprise… This intriguing video showed off both Prabhas and Om Raut in all smiles and fingers crossed… Prabhas also wrote, "Are you ready for tomorrow? 7.11 am Hope you like it😉

@omraut @bhushankumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries…".

Well, Prabhas is now busy with the shooting of RadheShyam movie which has Pooja Hedge as the lead actress. Being a periodic romantic drama, all the fans are excited to watch this movie. 'Radhe Shyam' is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, UV Creations and AA Films banners. This movie has Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in other important roles.

After this movie, Prabhas join hands with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin… Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be seen as the lead actress in this multi-lingual movie. As Nag Ashwin is known for his grandeur movies, hope this one too makes us go awe with its awesome story…

Well, after these two movies, Prabhas will join the hands with Om Raut… We all need to wait for tomorrow to know the complete details!!!