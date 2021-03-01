Prabhas to work with Arjun Reddy director

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is on a signing spree. 'Darling' actor who recently scored a blockbuster is all set to come up with a period love story titled as 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jill' fame Radhakrishna.

After wrapping up this project, Prabhas is going to do a movie under Nag Ashwin's direction and also has 'Aadi Purush' and 'Salaar' movies in his pipeline. As per the latest reports, Prabhas has reportedly signed yet another pan-Indian film. A popular Bollywood production house is planning to pool resources for a film featuring Prabhas in the lead role under the direction of Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga. Sandeep Vanga recently directed the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy titled 'Kabir Singh' in Bollywood and is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Animal'.

After wrapping up this project, Sandeep Vanga might join hands with Prabhas very soon. However, the shooting of the film will only commence in 2023.