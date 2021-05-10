Prabhas to work with Prashanth Neel again?

Tollywood: Young Rebel Star Prabhas is on a signing spree. The actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' is also busy with his upcoming movie 'Adipurush'.

Touted to be a mythological film, the movie Om Raut of 'Tanhaji' fame is helming this project. Prabhas also has a couple of projects with directors like Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame and Nag Ashwin of 'Mahanati' fame. According to the latest buzz, Prabhas has reportedly agreed to work with Prashanth Neel again after 'Salaar'. Ace producer Dil Raju seems to be setting up this project and if everything goes well, the shooting of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's second outing together will go on roll in 2024.



Both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have given their green signal for this project. After completing Nag Ashwin's project, Prabhas will join hands with a Bollywood director Siddharth Anand before moving onto his next with Prashant Neel.

