Prabhas wins the hearts as a lover boy

After a complete action thriller,'Saaho', Tollywood 'Baahubali' Prabhas has turned into a lover boy for his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam'.



Off late, the makers of this movie have dropped the pre-teaser of this most-awaited movie. This 'Darling' actor has mesmerised all and sundry with his modish look and showed a glimpse of his character.

The teaser starts off with the glimpses of Prabhas's 'Baahubali' and 'Saaho' movies. These movies showcased this young rebel star as an action hero. Now, it's time to witness the lover boy avatar of 'Mr. Perfect'. He will be seen walking on the streets of Paris which are totally filled with snow. The picturesque background and the melodious BGM made this pre-teaser a worth watch.

Along with the pre-teaser, the makers also unveiled the release date of the teaser. Thus, the glimpse of this love story will be unveiled on 14th February, 2020 on the occasion of 'Valentine's Day'. This video also creates a buzz with the line, "It's time to know his heart. This Valentine's Day you shall witness love…"

'Radhe Shyam' movie has glam doll Pooja Hegde as the lead actress and Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan will be seen in other prominent roles.

Both the lead actors were seen having a fancy train journey and picturesque landscapes of Europe made the snippet look rich and fantabulous. The melodious background music scored by composer Justin Prabhakaran stole the hearts and made us eagerly await for the songs from this periodic love drama.

This romantic love tale is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. This flick will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.