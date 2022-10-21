Prabhas wishes Vishnu Manchu a successful release of Ginna

The highly awaited film "Ginna" starring Vishnu Manchu, Paayal Rajput, and Sunny Leone, premiered on October 21. People who love movies are swarming to the theatres to see their favorite celebrities. Prabhas, a star of Indian descent, wished the "Ginna" cast on Thursday via Instagram. When they saw Prabhas' tweet, Vishnu Manchu and the group were shocked.

When "Ginna" was promoted, Vishnu Manchu said the movie would undoubtedly be a hit. He also alluded to a movie sequel. Prabhas, the actor in the television series Rebel, wished the "Ginna" team luck on Instagram stories on October 20.

















Best wishes to my brother Vishnu Manchu for Ginna, and congrats on a terrific poster, he wrote. I wish you luck with this movie. It appears to be a tremendous hit."

Prabhas received a thank-you from Vishnu Manchu, who said, "Thank you, my beautiful brother #Prabhas!!!! I'm surprised by this. Many blessings, Ginna.