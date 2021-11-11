Prabhas’s ‘Adipurush’ Shooting Gets Wrapped Up

Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas's upcoming movie 'Adipurush' is the most awaited one of this season! As he is essaying the role of Lord Rama in this movie, there are many expectations on it! Prabhas wrapped up his part of his shooting a few days ago and now, the complete shooting of this movie is completed. Director Om Raut shared the last day pics on his social media page and treated all the fans of Prabhas.



Om Raut

In this pic, we can witness lead actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon with director Om Raut. He also wrote, "It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot".

Even T-Series banner and Sunny Singh also shared the same pics on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh shared a couple of pics from the last day of the shoot and wrote, "These pictures spell love and mean the world to me! 💖 Speak volumes of a bond shared, My dad came to visit us on the set on the last day of our shoot. Can't believe this beautiful journey of #Adipurush has come to an end. A journey that taught me so much and left me with memories and experiences of a lifetime. Thank you Om Sir for everything. #103days #adipurush".

T-Series Banner

They also shared a couple of pics from the shooting spot and congratulated the whole team of Adipurush… "It's a wrap for the shoot schedule of #Adipurush. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew from team T-Series."

Speaking about Prabhas's Adipurush, it is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Lord Rama and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. This movie will be released in the next year i.e on 11th August 2022!

Coming to Sita's role, B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon is roped in to play this prestigious role while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!