Prabhas's 'Salaar' movie to cast 100 newcomers

Tollywood's 'Darling' Prabhas is enjoying the best phase of his cine career. Although his 'Saaho' movie disappointed at the box office after the magnum opus 'Baahubali', it didn't make any difference. Now, this 'Mirchi' actor is having a handful of projects like Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's untitled project in his kitty. From all of these, Prashant Neel's 'Salaar' movie is creating a buzz on social media. As it is being made by the 'KGF' filmmaker and being his first collaboration with Prabhas, the movie buffs from all over the world are eyeing on this high-end action thriller.



Off late, a new report is doing rounds in the film circles. According to the sources, Prashant Neel has finalized 100 new actors for this flick. He has auditioned many actors in Hyderabad and Chennai and finalized 100 aspiring actors from them. If this news turns true, then it's a great opportunity for the newbies to prove their acting mettle. 'Gabbar Singh' actress Shruti Hassan who has made her comeback to Tollywood after a couple of years has been roped in to play the lead actress role while Kannada actor Madhu Guruswamy will essay the role of antagonist. This movie also marks the fourth collaboration of cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and director Prashant Neel.

The first look of the Salaar movie showed off Prabhas resting his hand on some kind of rifle… There are also rumors that he will essay the role of a 'Mechanic' in this action thriller.

The film's shooting was begun on 29th January in the coal mines of Godavarikhani. Speaking about Prabhas's next movies, 'Radhe Shyam' flick has locked its date and is all set to hit the big screens soon. Coming to Om Raut's 'Adipurush' and Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi movie, they are in the pre-production stage.