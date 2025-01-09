Pragya Jaiswal shares excitement for ‘Daaku Maharaaj’

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is gearing up for the release of Daaku Maharaaj, her much-anticipated film alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. With the film set to hit screens on her birthday, Jaiswal is all set to celebrate the release with her fans. The movie, directed by Bobby Kolli, promises a unique cinematic experience, and Jaiswal, who plays the role of Kaveri, shared her excitement about working on this project.

Pragya Jaiswal expressed her happiness about collaborating once again with Nandamuri Balakrishna, calling him a "lucky charm." “It’s always a joy working with Balakrishna Sir. He’s positive, energetic, and remains the same off-screen as on-screen. He brings unmatched dedication and energy to every role,” said Jaiswal. She described his transition from a jovial, childlike personality off-screen to a powerful, intense presence on-screen as truly inspiring.

On working with director Bobby Kolli, Jaiswal reflected on their long-standing connection, mentioning that Kolli was the first director she met in the Telugu industry. She praised his calm demeanor and ability to create a stress-free atmosphere on set, despite the tough conditions during filming in Rajasthan.

The actress shared how special it is to have the film’s release coincide with her birthday, calling it "the best coincidence ever." She noted that releasing during Sankranti, a major festival, made the occasion even more significant. “It feels like a sign from the universe,” she added, emphasizing the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Filming in Rajasthan’s extreme heat and dust posed physical challenges, but Jaiswal commended the team’s efforts in keeping the atmosphere positive. Despite falling ill early in the shoot, she credited the dedication of Bobby Kolli and the crew for helping her stay focused and deliver her best performance.

With the release of Daaku Maharaaj on the horizon, Pragya Jaiswal is filled with optimism, ready to showcase her character Kaveri and share her excitement with the audience.