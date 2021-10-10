Pragya Jaiswal Tests Positive For Covid-19 And Gave Her Update On Her Health

Tollywood's young actress Pragya Jaiswal has been tested with Covid-19… She announced this news to all her fans through her social media page and also gave an update about her health. She is attacked with the deadly disease even after taking the two dosages of the vaccine.



This post reads, "Not the most exciting news to wake up to on a Sunday morning but I've tested positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated and having had Covid once before. I have isolated myself and am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Humble requesting all those who have been in contact with me in the last 10 days to pls take care and take the necessary precautions. See you on the other side."

Speaking about Pragya's work front, she will be next seen in Balakrishna's Akhanda movie… This movie is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu and is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner. Meka Srikanth is the antagonist while Pragya Jaiswal is the lead actress in this movie. On the other hand, C Ram Prasad is the cinematographer and M Ratnam is the dialogue writer.

There are speculations that Balakrishna is playing a dual role in this movie and one of them will be the Aghora character. We need to wait and watch how Boyapati will showcase Balayya in this movie as their last 2 movies were blockbusters. Although the shooting of this movie is completed long back, the release date is postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently she shared a pic with Balakrishna on her Instagram was happy to share the screen space with the legendary actor and also announced that Akhanda movie shooting is wrapped up…

Along with sharing the pics with Akhandateam, she wrote, "Finally after almost a year, a pandemic and a couple of lockdowns later we wrapped up our film Akhanda yest!!! It's been one of the most wonderful shooting experiences ever with the dream team..I'm so so grateful to our director #Boyapati Sir for being a driving force behind us all, #Balakrishna Sir for just being his positive, vibrant self & making even the most stressful days so fun & chill, my team for doing their best each day n being with me through all the 3ams & 4ams (the most hardworking team ever) & the entire cast & crew for making this journey a smooth sail..Heart filled with gratitude…See you soon in the theatres".