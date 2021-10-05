Prakash Raj denies Mohan Babu's statements

Manchu Mohan Babu has already declared that no one can take the position of biggest support of TFI, Dasari Narayana Rao and no one can ever replace him. But now, Prakash Raj who is busy with MAA elections is claiming that Megastar Chiranjeevi has been the biggest pillar of strength for the industry.



Rumors recently came out that everything is good between Chiru and Mohan Babu families. But, it seems like the MAA elections have created new clashes between them.



Now, the situation became even more tricky. If Prakash Raj wins the elections, Chiru can be the godfather whereas Mohan Babu will be the godfather of the industry if Vishnu wins the elections.



The election heat is going on at full swing now and we have to see who will become the President of the association.