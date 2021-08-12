Prakash Raj says, "The Devil is back"

Versatile actor Prakash Raj is currently busy working on a series of interesting projects. However, he was recently injured while taking part in the shoot of a film in Chennai. The actor flew down to Hyderabad for surgery immediately.

The surgery was done on Prakash Raj immediately and it was successful. Prakash Raj took to his Twitter to confirm the same.





Sharing a picture from the hospital bed, Prakash Raj wrote, "The 👿 devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and 🤗🤗🤗 thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon." tweeted Prakash Raj on his social media profile.

Prakash Raj is also contesting for the President post at the MAA elections this time. He is super excited about the same and is also confident of winning the election. More details of the same are awaited.