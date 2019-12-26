Prati Roju Pandaage 5 Days Box Office Collection Report

Sai Dharam Tej's new movie Prati Roju Pandaage is performing consistently at the box-office. The movie already made enough amount at the box-office and now it has an excellent hold on Tuesday. Surprisingly, the numbers on Tuesday is more than that of Monday. On Monday, the film made an amount of 1.65 crores but on Tuesday, the film made 20 lakhs extra and finally, the total share of the film in both the Telugu states for five days is 12.55 crores.

The following is the report of collections of Prati Roju Pandaage for the Telugu states in five days:

Nizam: 5.37 Cr

Ceded: 1.52 Cr

Uttarandhra: 1.87 Cr

Guntur: 0.87 Cr

East Godavari: 0.92 Cr

West Godavari: 0.70 Cr

Krishna: 0.87 Cr

Nellore: 0.43 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: 12.55 Cr

Maruthi directed the film. Raashi Khanna is the heroine.