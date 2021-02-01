Praveen Sattaru in Mega compound?

Tollywood: Mega hero Varun Tej is currently busy working on an exciting flick F3. Along with F3, Varun Tej is also doing an interesting film, a boxing drama in the direction of Kiran Korrapati. Varun Tej is extremely happy with the things progressing in his career now. The latest reports reveal to us that he has signed an exciting project, in the direction of Praveen Sattaru.

Praveen Sattaru is a talented filmmaker who is currently working on a web series with Tamannah. The director planned a film with Nagarjuna but there is no clarity on the film. If the reports are true, the film in the combination will begin in the second half of this year.

Varun Tej will have two releases Ghani and F3 this year. Praveen Sattaru is planning to come up with an interesting thriller with Varun Tej. The complete details of the project will come out soon.