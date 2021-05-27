The Pre-Look Poster Of Allu Sirish's 6th Movie Is Out

It is all known that Mega compound's young hero Allu Sirish is facing a bad time in the industry. Although he worked in five movies, he couldn't bag the blockbuster status at the ticket windows till now. Thus, for his sixth movie, he transformed his whole body by sweating out in his gym to own that fit and chiselled body. Along with the body transformation, he also picked a raw love story. The pre-look of this untitled movie is now out. The makers have released it on their Twitter page.











The pre-look looks awesome. Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are seen in a romantic pose and that too in the washroom. Although the faces are not revealed the intense romantic pre-look is creating a buzz on social media. Sirish is seen dressed up in a white shirt while Anu sported in a maroon gown.

Along with sharing the pre-look, the makers also wrote, "Here's a movie that gives a refreshing perspective to love and relationship. Presenting the Pre Look of @AlluSirish& @ItsAnuEmmanuel's #Sirish6 #Sirish6FirstLook May 30th at 11 am! Advance Birthday Wishes to #AlluSirish".

Even Sirish also shared the pre-look poster on his Instagram and treated his fans with an awesome post.









He also wrote, "The title & first look of my next film will be announced on 11am, Sunday (30th May), which also happens to be my birthday. I'm excited!!! #sirish6 @anuemmanuel @rakesh_sashii @ga2pictures".

On the occasion of Allu Sirish's 33rd birthday on 30th May, 2021, the makers are going to unveil the first look poster. Tentatively titled as Sirish6, this movie is being produced by Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures banner.

Well, there are also rumours that Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are in a relationship and thus all their fans are excited to watch them on the big screens.