Pre-Release Biz: SR Kalyanamandapam

Kiran Abbavaram and Priyanka Jawalkar played the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film SR Kalyanamandapam. The film unit is extremely happy with the pre-release buzz. The movie will be hitting the screens tomorrow.

As per the latest reports, the film unit sold the theatrical rights of the film for a solid price. Interestingly, the makers valued the theatrical rights of the film at 4.64 Crores. The producers are happy to see table profits even before the film's release.



Directed by Sridhar Gade, the romantic drama is inspired by true events. The movie also features Sai Kumar, Tulasi, Srikanth Iyengar in significant roles. The film has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj.



The actors pinned big hopes on the release of the film and they are hopeful that the movie will become a big hit.

