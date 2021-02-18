Pre-Release Business Reports: Naandhi & Kapatadhaari

Tollywood is back to successful mode. Uppena's success at the theatres has proven the fact that the Telugu cinema is back in a good form. There are a bunch of films releasing in theatres tomorrow. One of them is Sumanth's Kapatadhaari and the other one is Allari Naresh's Naandhi. Sumanth's Kapatadhari is the official remake of Kannada movie Kapadadhari. Naandhi is a drama with thrilling elements. Both the films are carrying average buzz at the box-office. The pre-release business looks positive and the producers hope to recover the amounts in less days.

The reports reveal that Naandhi should collect 3 Crores at the box-office for achieving break-even. In Nizam, the film grossed over 1 crore and 1.2 Cr in Andhra region. 30 lakh gross is estimated in Ceded region. The total pre-release business including all the other particulars is around 2.7 Cr, according to the sources.

Sumanth's Kapatadhari should collect around 2.2 Cr at the box-office. The film grossed 1.8 Cr in the Telugu states. Altogether the film's pre-release business is around 2 Cr.