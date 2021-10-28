Pre-Release Business: Varudu Kaavalenu

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma played the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Varudu Kaavalenu. The film is hitting the screens tomorrow. The makers are promoting the film in an interesting manner. Interestingly, the film unit is extremely happy with the pre-release business. The makers are confident of scoring a big success.

The following is a short breakdown of the film's pre-release business worldwide.

Nizam - 156 theatres

Ceded - 70 theatres

Andhra - 180+ theatres

Both Telugu States: 406+ theatres

Worldwide: 600+ theatres

Pre-Release Biz in both Telugu states: 8 Cr

Pre-Release Biz Worldwide: 8.6 Cr

Break-even mark: 9 Cr

Directed by a newcomer Lakshmi Sowjanya, the film is produced by the Sithara Entertainments banner. Vishal Chandrasekhar and Thaman scored the music for the film. Stay tuned to our review of the movie.