MIC contract with Genco renewed for street lighting

Hyderabad

MIC Electronics Limited, a City-based electronics and LED solutions company, has received the renewal of vendor registration from Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGenco) for the supply of LED luminaires for road and street lighting.

The approval has been granted by the Chief Engineer (Coal & Commercial), TGGenco, and will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Under this renewal, MIC Electronics is authorised to supply LED luminaires for operation, maintenance, and construction requirements across TGGenco’s power plants and allied facilities. As part of the renewal, MIC Electronics has been allotted Vendor Registration Code 117765 under Item Code E10, which will be referenced in all future procurement-related communications with TGGenco.