Two Young Men from killed Mahbubnagar road accident

  • Created On:  7 Jan 2026 10:11 AM IST
A devastating road accident near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has left the village of Fardipur in CC Kunta mandal, Mahbubnagar district, mourning the loss of two young men. Narasimha, aged 28, and Shiva, aged 26, tragically lost their lives when their Tempo Traveller was struck by a truck while en route to the Ujjain pilgrimage site.

In addition to the fatalities, nine other passengers sustained injuries in the horrific collision. All victims have been identified as residents of Fardipur village, plunging the community into deep sorrow.

Authorities have initiated a police investigation into the incident, and a case has been registered to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

