Dell bets on India as key high-growth market

  7 Jan 2026 10:17 AM IST
New York: Identifying India as one of its most strategic and high-growth markets globally, American tech giant Dell Technologies is betting on the country's scale, young demographic, and rapid digital adoption to drive the next era of intelligent computing.

The company, which has been manufacturing in India for over 18 years, said local manufacturing capabilities and a deep-rooted presence across the ecosystem underpin its long-standing focus on the market.

"India is one of Dell Technologies' most strategic and high-growth markets globally, driven by its scale, young demographic profile, and accelerating digital adoption.

We do not just view it as a growth opportunity but as a long-standing focus market," Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business (Asia Pacific and Japan), Dell Technologies, said.

