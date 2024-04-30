Live
Just In
Pre-release event of ‘Brahmachari’ witnesses enthusiastic reception
The pre-release event of the upcoming film 'Brahmachari' saw a gathering of esteemed guests, including Producer Tummalapally Ramasathyanarayana, President of Telangana Film Chamber Pratani Ramakrishna Goud, senior director Chandra Mahesh, and others. Held amidst much anticipation, attendees expressed confidence in the film's success, citing its timely release and recent accolades.
Veer Shankar, President of the Special Guest Directors Association, commended the film's trailer, noting its well-timed humor and promising storyline. Drawing parallels to legendary directors such as Jandhyala, Relangi, and EVV, Shankar expressed optimism for the director's vision and hailed Mallesh's transition from YouTube star to leading actor.
The film's selection for the prestigious Nandi Award prior to its release added to the event's excitement, with guests anticipating a memorable cinematic experience. As 'Brahmachari' prepares to hit screens, the pre-release event served as a platform to celebrate its potential and honor the talents behind its creation.