‘Prema Kuttindante’ from ‘Thala’ is a catchy song

Director Amma Rajasekhar’s upcoming film Thala, starring his son Amma Ragin Raj in the lead, is generating excitement among moviegoers. The buzz intensified after Tamil and Telugu trailers were launched by renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi, earning praise for the film’s visuals and intriguing storyline. Many believe that Rajasekhar is set to surpass the success of his previous film Ranam.

Adding to the anticipation, the film’s lyrical video song Prema Kuttindante was recently released and has quickly become a hit. Sung by energetic singer and Bigg Boss fame Bhole Shawali, the song’s catchy tune and humorous lyrics have struck a chord with listeners. Music director Dharma Teja has composed the peppy number, while the Tamil version is rendered by the legendary T. Rajendar, whose signature style has added a unique charm to the song.

The song humorously explores the struggles of love, featuring comedian Mukku Avinash in a fun-filled narrative. The lyrics compare love to a troublesome mosquito bite that leads to endless problems, making it relatable for young audiences.

With Thala set for a grand release on February 14, the film promises an entertaining blend of romance, comedy, and drama—making it a perfect Valentine’s Day treat for cinephiles.