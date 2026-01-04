WPL 2026: Meg Lanning announced new captain of UP Warriorz

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning has been appointed as the new skipper of UP Warriorz (UPW) for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), said the franchise through its social media accounts on Sunday.

At UPW, Meg will take over the captaincy reins from India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who led the franchise in the 2025 season in the absence of previous regular captain and Meg’s former Australia team-mate, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy.

“It is a real honour to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved, the quality of cricket, the competitiveness and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year.

“This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We’ll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy,” said Meg in a franchise statement on Sunday.

Meg, 33, is widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in women’s cricket history, having guided Australia to five World Cup titles across both white-ball formats and Commonwealth Games gold medal during her tenure as the side’s skipper. She joined UPW for Rs 1.9 crore at last year’s mega auction in New Delhi after DC didn’t retain her.

“Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader. Her understanding of the game, ability to manage high-pressure moments, and connect with players makes her the ideal captain for this group. We’re confident she will play a key role in shaping the team’s approach this season,” said Abhishek Nayar, UPW head coach.

In WPL, Meg led her previous team Delhi Capitals (DC) to the final in all three seasons, but finished as runners-up in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively. Meg, though, won the Orange Cap in 2023 WPL while sharing a formidable partnership with India opener Shafali Verma at the top.

“Meg Lanning’s appointment as captain is a significant step for the UP Warriorz as we continue to build a strong and competitive franchise. Her leadership credentials and consistency at the highest level align perfectly with our vision for the team. We believe her presence will add tremendous value both on and off the field as we head into WPL 2026,” said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz.

In her WPL career so far, she has played 27 matches and scored 952 runs at a strike rate of 127.10, including nine half-centuries. UPW, who are yet to win the WPL, will open their 2026 campaign against Gujarat Giants (GG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 10.