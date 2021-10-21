Priya vs Sunny: Netizens support Sunny

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The housemates became restless with the captaincy contenders task 'Bangaru Kodipetta'. Priya and Sunny's relationship is getting worse and the duo got into a huge fight in yesterday's episode as well.

Priya is seen mimicking and provoking Sunny using Pawan Kalyan mannerisms. Not stopping there, she is also seen mimicking Kajal and bursting into big laugh. However, Sunny didn't say any word and so is Kajal.

But Priya is also seen provoking Sunny by saying that she will steal eggs from anyone and Sunny also reacted this time and gave counters to her statements. The entire segment has went in a heated manner.

Coming back to the social media, the netizens are rooting for Sunny in this aspect. They are finding fault with Priya for her behaviour in the house which is certainly very demeaning. We have to see if she gets eliminated from the house this week.