‘Project K’ titled as ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’ first glimpse impresses

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated futuristic sci-fi film “Project K” has finally unveiled its official title as “Kalki 2898 AD.” The revelation took place at the San Diego Comic-Con in the USA, generating much excitement among fans.

Nag Ashwin has managed to raise expectations for the film by hinting at their ambitious plans to captivate audiences, particularly those in Telugu-speaking regions. The recently released glimpse of the movie has received overwhelming praise, even from those who had previously criticised the first look poster of Prabhas, which was revealed a couple of days earlier.

The brief teaser is packed with powerful moments, showcasing Nag Ashwin’s grand vision, fusing elements of mythology and science to create a compelling narrative. The impressive score by Santhosh Narayanan further enhances the impact of the glimpse.

In addition to Prabhas, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Pasupathy, and Disha Patani, all playing prominent roles. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies on a grand scale, “Kalki 2898 AD” is slated for release on January 12, 2024.